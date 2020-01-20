Registration open to public for human/sex trafficking awareness forum

Registration is still open to attend a free seminar about human/sex trafficking in Wisconsin.

Organizers say the forum will not only cover questions and concerns regarding trafficking in the area but will address questions the public may have on how the cases are handled

The event is Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

The Women’s Community and Wausau Police Department are hosting the event.

Attendees are asked to register.

It will be held in the conference room in the Center for Health Sciences building- room 1004A.

A panel of experts from our community will be on hand to answer questions and concerns regarding the issue of human trafficking in our community. Panel members will include Officer Sarah D’Acquisto from the Wausau Police Department, Advocate Brenda Bayer from The Women’s Community, a Social Worker from Marathon County Social Services, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner from St. Clare’s Hospital, ADA from the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, and a Forensic Interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center.