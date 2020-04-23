Referendum proposal calls for significant changes at Wausau's elementary schools

The Wausau School Board will hold a special board meeting Thursday evening to discuss a 2020 referendum proposal.

The public is invited to attend the virtual meeting. It’s scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The proposal calls for merging some elementary schools to create seven K-4 elementary schools.

The schools to remain include Stettin, South Mountain, John Marshall, Riverview, Thomas Jefferson, Hawthorn Hills and G.D. Jones. The proposal states no staff will lose their jobs as result of the project.

Plans details state:

“We are currently exploring the possibility of Maine Elementary being remodeled to serve as our 4K-8 Montessori School. We are exploring the possibility of moving PEER and the Alternative High School to the current Franklin Elementary School.”

Other changes would include creating a single middle school system. The proposal states fifth and sixth grades would be at John Muir and seventh and eighth grades would be in the Horace Mann building.

If the school board supports the proposal, they would need to approve the referendum project by August of 2020 for it to appear on the November ballot.

