Red-light running deaths at 10-year high

The Wausau Police Department is reminding drivers to obey the rules of the road after red-light running deaths have increased for the tenth year in a row.

“Don’t just assume because the light is red that the driver is going to stop,” said Brent Dabler, a sales and service agent at AAA in Wausau. “The biggest thing is to just remain defensive when going through an intersection and avoid an accident."

Although many drivers learn that red means stop and green means go on their first day of driver’s education, the police will be on high alert this holiday weekend looking for fast drivers to eager to stop.

“Stop signs and lights change when they do for a reason,” explained Officer Corinne Rizzo with the Wausau Police Department. “If you don’t stop at a red light there will be other people traveling through that intersection because they have a green light.”

In the City of Wausau, drivers who are cited for not stopping at a red light could expect a ticket totaling nearly $100 and at least three points off their license.