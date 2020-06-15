Red Cross to test blood, plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

For a limited time, the organization will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for virus antibodies. That will indicate if a donor has produced antibodies to the coronavirus.

The Red Cross says a positive antibody test does not confirm an infection or immunity to COVID-19.

Test results will come back in 7-to-10 days.

"As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood donations.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment to give blood. You can also call 1-800-733-2767.

Donors who feel ill or suspect they have coronavirus should postpone their donation.

The Red Cross will perform temperature checks and wear face masks. Donors are also required to wear a face mask or covering.