Red Cross partners with communities affected by outages

Red Cross volunteers across the state will continue to work with emergency officials on the immediate needs of people affected by damaging storms and extreme weather from earlier this weekend.

Waupaca CountyReception center at 1222 Fulton St., Waupaca until 8 p.m. Sunday. At this center, residents can find water, snacks and a place to recharge phones and medical devices.

Also, a site can be found at the Waupaca Expo Center, 187 Grand Seasons Dr. Waupaca, until 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Menominee County/ReservationWater and snacks to five shelters opened and operated by the county & Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin.

Details on those:

• Middle Village – Maehnowesekiyah – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Keshena Area – Menominee Tribal Recreation Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• South Branch – South Branch Community Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar Area – Zoar Ceremonial Building – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar/Neopit Area – Menominee Tribal School – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Portage CountyCommunity-run center at Rosholt Fire Department, 9075 State Hwy 66, Rosholt.

Wood CountyCommunity-run charging for oxygen systems and c-paps is available at the Centralia Center, 220 3rd Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. It will be open until at least 4 p.m. at which time a determination, based on need, will be made on extending the hours.

