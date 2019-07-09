Red Cross issues urgent call for blood and platelet donors

Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross says they are now at a critical blood shortage.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, about 450 fewer blood drives were organized last week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel.

They said that means about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed. The Red Cross now has a less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients.

At least a five-day supply is desired. Donating now will prevent delays in medical care.

To find a blood drive, search your zip code on the Red Cross website. You can also click "Hosting a Blood Drive" tab at the top of their website to further aid in donations.

