Red Cross Wisconsin is still in need of blood donors

The need for blood is constant, especially now since the American Red Cross had to cancel a record-breaking number of blood drives.

Wisconsin responded in huge numbers when Red Cross Wisconsin made the initial call two weeks ago that it was facing a severe low level of blood donations and needed volunteer blood donors.

Even with the good turnout, Red Cross Wisconsin is still in need of volunteer blood donors because they are working with partners across the country to get blood to other states who have not seen a good response and are facing severe blood donation shortages.

The American Red Cross has taken safety precautions for blood donors. When people come to give blood they will get their temperature taken, asked a series of COVID-19 questions and placed in a donor chair that is a safe distance from others.

Laura McGuire, the External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, said, "There has been no data or evidence on a worldwide basis that links the Coronavirus to be transmitted via blood donations. So not only is that great news for people that want to give blood, but perhaps you have a loved one in the hospital knowing that transfusions are going on and that everyone is perfectly healthy."

Governor Tony Evers declared that blood donation centers are essential businesses that will remain open during the 'Safer at Home' order. It is safe to give blood and people are allowed to leave their homes to go to a blood donation center.

"We have never seen 10,000 blood drives cancelled in a matter of a couple weeks nor have we ever been down three hundred fewer donations. The red cross does need 13,000 donations every single day to keep up with hospital demands and someone needs blood every 2 seconds," McGuire said.

