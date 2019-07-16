Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers help those affected by Barry

Many in Louisiana are dealing with flooding from rains Barry brought, but it could have been a lot worse. That is why volunteers from Red Cross Wisconsin headed down to the state two days before Barry was expected to make landfall. The volunteers helped get shelters and food and water supplies prepared.

"People in this area take this very seriously," Justin Kern, Chief Communications Director of the Red Cross Wisconsin Chapter, said. "We were very impressed with how prepared everyone in the area was when we got here."

Kern said people properly secured their homes, had plenty of food and water for at least three days and rode out the storm.

"We do have shelters up across the state, but thankfully out of the millions of people in the line of the storm the shelters have only about 300 people in each of them," Kern said.

In the next few days Kern said the volunteers from all over the country will head to cities affected to make sure people are not isolated in their homes, have plenty of food and water, plus get any medical needs taken care of.

How can you help at home? Kern said that the Red Cross is able to send people from across the country to disaster situations because of the generosity from people. If you want to donate to the Red Cross, click here.