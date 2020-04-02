Recovered from COVID-19, UW-Madison student goes viral with message and warning

A UW-Madison student’s “horrible” and “scary” experience with COVID-19 has gone viral, as she warns other twentysomethings that the same could happen to them.

Amy Shircel is a senior at UW-Madison, recovered from COVID-19.

“I was genuinely afraid I would fall asleep and not wake up,” 22-year-old Amy Shircel said.

She posted on Twitter, detailing her fight with the coronavirus starting mid-March.

I’m 22 and I tested positive for COVID-19. Take it from me - you do NOT want to catch this



Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real) — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

Living alone in her Madison apartment, Shircel said she battled common symptoms like cough and fever, which lasted almost two weeks.

“I honestly did think I was going to die, and that’s how sick I was. It’s very scary, and to be alone during that made it a lot worse."

Shircel also reported vomiting, which the Centers for Disease Control does not list as a coronavirus symptom at this time. Before receiving test results, Shircel believed she had the stomach flu.

“If I needed to go vomit I would have to crawl there because I couldn’t really walk. I was too weak,” Shircel said.

With worsening conditions, Shircel came home to family in Kenosha. While her father took care of her, her younger sister Cora and her mother, who recently had heart surgery, had to isolate.

“It was really hard seeing my parents cry and be upset,” her sister said. “They didn't know what they could do. They wanted to help, but they didn't have that many options to help.”

More than 72 hours symptom-free, Shircel is spreading her story, as international news outlets reach out and the number of retweets continues to climb.

She described how her motivation for the post was to reach some of her peers, who were not staying at home or practicing social distancing.

“It’s easy to feel invincible when you’re 20 and see on the news that it’s affecting old people,” she said. “But the reality is that this is scary, and it’s very real for us as 20, 21, 22 year olds.”

Given the clearance by doctors, Shircel said she is back at her apartment in Madison but will continue to practice isolation.

