Record-breaking attendance for 3rd year of Wausau Hmong Festival

More than 8,000 people from around the country attended the annual Wausau Hmong Festival held at Eastbay Sports Complex. This was the third year the city hosted the event and each year organizers have seen record-breaking attendance.

The festival started on Saturday morning and lasted until Sunday evening. Admission was $7 per person and parking was included.

“I love coming here every year,” said Fong Moua, who is the Vice-Chair of Communications and Entertainment for the Wausau Hmong Festival. “I meet so many new people and I get to work with my community. This allows us to be prideful about our heritage and it’s great for the City of Wausau.”

Because the festival has grown in size since the first year, a free shuttle bus was used to take people directly to where they wanted to go on the festival grounds. Many people enjoyed watching the singing and dancing competitions on the main stage, but others preferred to go shop or eat at one of the onsite vendors.

The Badger State Games also partnered with the Wausau Hmong Festival for the second year in a row to host the annual flag football, soccer and volleyball tournaments.

Unfortunately, due to weather, the flag football championships were canceled and the award money was split between the participating teams.