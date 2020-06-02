Reckless homicide charge filed against Clintonville teen in fatal crash

A charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide has been filed against a Clintonville teen accused of causing a fatal crash.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details allegations against Logan Patrick Stedjee, 17.

The charge alleges Stedjee "did recklessly cause the death" of the victim in a May 30 crash at Highway 45 at County Road O in the Township of Bear Creek.

A witness called 911 at about 11:06 a.m. and told the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office that she spotted a silver car traveling at an estimated speed of 100 mph on County Road D. The woman said the car "blew the stop sign" at the intersection that crosses Hwy 45.

Deputies arrived at 11:22 a.m. and found the crash scene on County O, west of Hwy 45. The silver car was found on County Road O, facing westbound. A pickup truck was found in the ditch, also facing west. The female driver of the pickup truck was dead at the scene.

(The crossroad to the East of Hwy 45 is CTY D and the road to the West of Hwy 45 is CTY O, according to the complaint.)

The driver of the car, identified as Logan Stedjee, received treatment at the scene.

Four people witnessed the crash and have consistent statements, according to the criminal complaint.

They described the silver car traveling at a high rate of speed west on Highway D and failing to slow down as it crossed Highway 45.

"After crossing Hwy 45 without stopping it struck the pickup truck nearly head on," reads the criminal complaint.

As the victim was traveling east on County Road O, she approached the intersection and slowed down for the stop sign. Stedjee crossed the center line and hit the pickup truck, according to the complaint.

Stedjee told investigators that he blew the stop sign at the intersection and "went airborne." He said he lost control once his vehicle hit the road. That's when he crossed the center line and hit the truck.

A deputy asked him why he ran the stop sign.

"He indicated that he was depressed," reads the criminal complaint.

A Waupaca County Sheriff's Office detective searched Stedjee's phone and found a Facebook message posted at 11:03 a.m.--just minutes before the crash. The message stated, "I'm crashing my car and killing my sled [sic-"myself"]."

Stedjee is expected to appear before a judge at 1 p.m. Tuesday.