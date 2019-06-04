Recipes: Celebrating National Cheese Day

There are many food holidays, that are dedicated to food but today we honor only cheese. June 4 is National Cheese Day!

Various types of cheese composition

To help whip up two delicious cheesy recipes Sunrise 7 was joined by Beth McDowell from Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats.

Smoked Turkey/Jarlesberg Sandwich

Nueske’s Smoked Turkey

Green Leaf Lettuce

Basil

Pesto Aioli

Lingonberry Sauce

Jarlsberg Cheese

Multigrain Bread

Green Salad with fresh berries and smoked duck breast

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 5 mins.

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

1C. pecans chopped and toasted

3 ½ tbsp. sherry vinegar

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 shallot, chopped fine

4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

8 c. mixed baby lettuces with at least have butter lettuce washed and torn.

13 oz. Nueskes apple wood smoked duck breast, fat cap removed, meat thin-sliced into bit sized pieces.

6 oz. Sartori Montamore Cheese, flaked/crumbled

1C. raspberries

1C. blackberries

Toast the pecans in a medium sate p an, over medium heat. Stir constantly and remove as soon as pecans begin to brown.

Whisk together the vinegar, shallot and mustard in large bowl then whisk in the olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste.

Add the lettuce, duck and cheese to large bowl and toss to coat with the dressing. Sprinkle salad with berries and pecans before serving.