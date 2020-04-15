Recipe: Top Sirloin Steak with Tomato and Aspargus Orzo

Looking for something to do while you sit at home? The Wisconsin Beef Council has a recipe for you to try!

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup unsalted beef broth

1/3 cup dry red wine

1-1/2 cups chopped roma tomatoes

1/4 cup finely chopped capers

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup cooked orzo pasta

1/2 pound asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces

COOKING:

Press salt and pepper evenly onto beef steak. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steak in skillet; cook 15 to 18 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Add broth and wine to skillet; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until brown bits attached to skillet are dissolved. Add tomatoes, capers and garlic; cook and stir 6 to 7 minutes or until thickened.

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Add asparagus during last 3 minutes of cooking time. Drain; toss with half of the tomato mixture.

Cook's Tip:

Nutritional analysis of this recipe is based on pasta cooked without the addition of salt.

Carve steak crosswise into slices. Serve steak over pasta. Spoon remaining tomato mixture over steak.

Find more recipes at www.beeftips.com