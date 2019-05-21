Recipe: Healthy summertime snacks

Kids are about to be out of school and home for the summer. That means it's time to get ready for snack time.

To demonstrate two kid friendly yet class recipes Sunrise 7 was joined by Chef Justin Wester with City Grill in Wausau.

Bruschetta Crostini

3 Cup Roma tomato (1/4 inched diced)

¼ cup olive oil

1.5 ounces basil chiffonade

2.5 ounces Balsamic Vinegar

1.5 Teaspoon sautéed fresh garlic

¼ ounce fresh thyme, chopped

1 French Baguette

4-ounces goat cheese

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Place French baguette on a baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes until fully toasted.

2. In a medium sized bowl, combine tomatoes, olive oil, basil, balsamic, garlic, and thyme.

3. Spread goat cheese on top of baguette, then with a slotted spoon, place mixture on each piece of baguette.

CAPRESE SALAD SKEWERS

Ingredients

One basket of grape tomatoes

One package of fresh mozzarella balls

One large bunch of fresh basil

Fleur de sel or Kosher salt (the fleur de sel adds a nice crunch)

Freshly ground pepper

Instruction.

• Cut stems off some of the basil and cut the spine out of the leaves.

• Working one skewer at a time, cut a tomato in half, tear off and fold a piece of basil and place it against the cut side of the tomato, place a piece of cheese on top of the basil to sandwich between the cheese and the tomato.

• Skewer with a toothpick and set aside on a serving dish.

• Continue until you run out of tomatoes.

• Lightly drizzle the skewers with olive oil, sprinkle the skewers with the salt and freshly ground pepper.

These can be prepared a few hours in advance and refrigerated, or they can be served immediately.