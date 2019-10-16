Recipe: Sous vide steak fajitas

Once a high-end technique limited to professional kitchens, sous vide has grown in popularity among home chefs thanks to the availability of affordable water circulator wands. You don't need to be an expert chef to master these tasty sous vide recipes.

Angie Horkan makes sous vide steak fajitas (WZAW photo)

What makes sous vide so appealing is the ability to cook beef, and most anything else, to a precise temperature over an extended period of time-minimizing the risk of over-cooking and resulting in exceptionally tender, juicy meat. Most beef cuts can be cooked sous vide, including larger, tougher cuts such as short ribs or chuck roast, but rich, well-marbled cuts such as ribeye and strip steak also really benefit from this preparation.

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a sous vide steak fajita recipe on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Flank Steak

2 red bell peppers, trimmed, seeded, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, trimmed, seeded, thinly sliced

1 Vidalia onion, halved and sliced thin

1 clove minced garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

4 6-inch corn tortillas

prepared guacamole (optional)

Marinade

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 tablespoon fajita seasoning

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

COOKING:

Attach sous vide wand to stock pot. Fill pot with water according to manufacturer's instructions.

Preheat sous vide wand to 141°F.

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible, and marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Cook's Tip: For best results use a vacuum sealer.

Meanwhile, add peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper to a food-safe plastic bag; toss to coat. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible.

Remove steak from refrigerator and submerge both bags in water. Set timer for 90 minutes.

At end of cooking time, carefully remove bags from pot.

Preheat grill pan or grill, and cook steak 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until internal temperature reaches 145°F. Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Place steak slices on tortillas; top with vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with guacamole, if desired.

For more recipes like this one, visit www.beeftips.com