Saucy prime rib recipes with the Wisconsin Beef Council

Prime Rib is a holiday-worthy cut of beef that's suited for any feast.

To explain how you can jazz up your regular Prime Rib routine, NewsChannel 7 at Noon was joined by Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council.

Wednesday Horkan demonstrated how to make your next meal extra saucy with three different recipes.

Beef Rib Roast with Chocolate-Port Sauce and Goat Cheese Potatoes

-The ultimate special occasion recipe! A classic bone-in Ribeye Roast gets an impressive finishing sauce and kicked up side dish.

https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/2709/beef-rib-roast-with-chocolate-port-sauce-and-goat-cheese-potatoes

Peppered Rib Roast with Roasted Garlic Sauce

-Show your friends that you're an expert in the kitchen. Peppered Ribeye Roast served with a creamy roasted garlic sauce is nothing but delicious.

https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/5571/peppered-rib-roast-with-roasted-garlic-sauce

Pistachio-Crusted Beef Rib Roast with Holiday Wine Sauce

-This show-stopper recipe will impress any guest lucky enough to sit at your table! The crunchy, salty crust pairs perfectly with the rich sauce made with mushrooms, shallots and red wine.

https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/2534/pistachio-crusted-beef-rib-roast-with-holiday-wine-sauce