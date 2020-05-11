Recipe: Margarita beef with orange salsa

(WZAW) --
Margarita Beef with Orange Salsa dish make by Angie Horkan (WZAW photo)
INGREDIENTS:
1 beef Top Round Steak, 1 inch thick (about 1-3/4 pounds)
Marinade:
2/3 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, defrosted
1/2 cup tequila
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
Orange Salsa:
2 oranges, peeled, diced
1 small red onion, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, minced
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
COOKING:
Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
To make Orange Salsa: Combine all salsa ingredients in non-metallic bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Remove steak; discard marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towel. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 10 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Do not overcook. Carve into thin slices. Serve with orange salsa.
