Food tends to bring people together, especially around the holidays. It also can help slow all the rush down when we all meet at the dinner table.

Herbed beef tenderloin roast with holiday rice (WZAW photo)

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council made a visit to NewsChannel 7 to demonstrate how we can incorporate a holiday-inspired beef recipe: Herbed Beef Tenderloin Roast with Holiday Rice.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tenderloin Roast Center-Cut (2 to 3 pounds)

Seasoning:

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

Holiday Rice:

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup each chopped onion and chopped red bell pepper

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 package (9 ounces) frozen French-style green beans, defrosted

3 cups hot cooked rice

1/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press onto beef Tenderloin Roast. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 35 to 45 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10° to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Heat butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add beans; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in rice and almonds; heat through. Carve roast; season with salt. Serve with rice.