Recipe: Heart healthy potato hash

It’s no coincidence February is Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month.

Did you know potassium can reduce your risk for heart disease? What many Americans don’t realize is potatoes are a good source of potassium.

Consuming more potassium can help reduce the risk of high blood pressure. So show your heart a little love by incorporating potatoes into your diet starting with this delicious breakfast recipe.

Avocado and Potato Hash

Ingredients

1 pound small Wisconsin red or yellow potatoes about 5

3 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced sweet red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

dash Hot pepper sauce to taste

2 fully ripened avocados halved, pitted, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup ham cut into strips

4 large eggs

Instructions

Prick potatoes with fork; place in microwave; microwave until fork tender, 4 to 5 minutes; cool; cut in 1-inch pieces.

In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add onion and red pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir in salt, thyme and hot pepper sauce; cook, turning occasionally, until hot, about 5 minutes.

Gently stir in avocado and ham.

Serve with fried eggs

Sprinkled with chopped chives, if desired.

