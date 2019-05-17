Recipe: Grilled Peppery Steak with Parmesan Asparagus

Everything is about to get better with this delicious recipe from the "Beef Lady."

Sunrise 7 was joined by Angie Horkan to share another one of her delicious recipes: Grilled peppery top round steak with Parmesan asparagus.

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt

Hot cooked orzo (optional)

Marinade:

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

2 large cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Cooking:

Combine Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef Steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Toss asparagus with oil. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook)

Grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 12 minutes) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally.

Immediately sprinkle cheese over asparagus. Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with asparagus and orzo, if desired.