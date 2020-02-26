Recipe: Beef Jambalaya

We're coming down on the end of February, as we put a bookend on Mardi Gras. But that's no reason why you can't keep the cajun flavors of Bourbon Street alive and kicking in your kitchen.

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a recipe for Beef Jambalaya, which is a twist on a classic Louisiana dish.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Blade Chuck Roast, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

12 ounces smoked beef sausage, cut into 1/4-inch rounds

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

1/2 cup diced celery

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 can (14 ounces) diced Italian tomatoes

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon gumbo file powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

3 cups cooked white rice

Garnish:

Chopped green onions, chopped parsley leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Season beef pieces and beef sausage with Cajun seasoning. Brown beef pieces; set aside. Brown beef sausage; set aside.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to same stock pot or Dutch oven. Add onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic; cook 7 to 10 minutes until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, broth, Worcestershire, salt, file powder, red pepper, black pepper and bay leaf. Add beef and sausage; bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer; cover and cook 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard bay leaf.

Stir in rice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 3 to 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is heated through. Stir in hot sauce. Garnish with green onions and parsley, as desired.