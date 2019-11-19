Recipe: Holiday Leftovers Smashed Potatoes

Cook once, eat twice! Leftovers are common during the holidays but you don't have to eat the same meal over and over.

NewsChannel 7 was joined by Sarah Agena with the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association to talk about a fun way to use leftovers. Sarah suggest trying Holiday Leftover Smashed Potato recipe using leftover turkey, gravy and cranberries.

Holiday Leftovers Smashed Potatoes

Ingredients

1.5 lbs petite potatoes red, golden or purple

1/4 cup Butter

3 large Sage leaves

2 Garlic cloves minced

1 cup cooked leftover turkey cubed

6 to 8 tsp leftover gravy

12 to 16 tsp leftover cranberry sauce optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Place potatoes in a large pot and fill with water until potatoes are just submerged. Sprinkle with salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender (but not mushy!). Drain.

While potatoes cool, begin your sauce.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add butter and sage leaves. Once melted, stir in garlic.

Cook for a few minutes, stirring constantly so nothing burns. Remove from heat and set aside.

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place potatoes onto pan, and using a flat spatula, push down on each potato until flat, roughly 1/2-inch thick.

Brush butter mixture onto each potato, making sure to avoid the garlic (it will burn on the potatoes in the oven.) Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper.

Place into oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove and butter again (still avoiding garlic) and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned to your liking. Allow to cook slightly.

Transfer potatoes to serving tray. Top each potato with one cube of turkey, followed by 1/4 teaspoon warm gravy, and 1/2 teaspoon cranberry sauce if using.