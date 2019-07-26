Recipe: Creamy Veggie Chopped Salad

With countless summer occasion to share with family and friends, Wisconsin Cheese offers you fun seasonal recipes that make entertaining a breeze!

Beth Schaefer with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined NewsChannel 7 to share summer-inspired recipes, which are the ultimate in stress-free entertaining.

"The recipe is easy to make, travel well and are BIG on flavor. With over 600 varieties, Wisconsin Cheese offers countless options to impress all party guests," said Schaefer.

From picnics in the park to backyard barbecues, this tasty recipe features seasonal produce and big flavor. Make this salad ahead of time, as it travels well and will allow you to enjoy time with family and friends! Creamy Gouda cheese blends perfectly with fresh veggies in this salad.

Parmesan is the star of the dressing for this chopped salad. Wisconsin leads the pack in quantity and quality when it comes to this sweet and savory, nutty and complex cheese. Freshly grated Parmesan cheese is a popular addition to Italian foods, salads and grilled veggies. Also, try stirring Parmesan into olive oil with a little cracked pepper to make a dipping sauce for warm, crusty breads.

Ingredients

Salad:

2 large sweet orange bell peppers, chopped (2 cups)

2 cups chopped seedless cucumber (1 to 2 medium cucumbers each)

2 celery ribs, chopped (1 cup)

1 large red onion, chopped (1 cup)

1 cup quartered grape tomatoes

1 can (16 ounces) garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

12 ounces Wakker Creamy Gouda (aged 2-3 months) cheese, diced (3 cups)

Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3 ounces Hook's Parmesan cheese, grated (1 cup)

1/2 cup snipped fresh dill

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Salad:

Combine the salad ingredients in a large serving bowl.

Dressing:

Whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce in a medium bowl. Stir in parmesan and dill. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour dressing over salad; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until flavors are blended.

Cheesemonger Tip:

Freshly grated parmesan cheese is a popular addition to Italian foods, salads and grilled veggies. Also, try stirring parmesan into olive oil with a little cracked pepper to make a dipping sauce for warm, crusty breads.