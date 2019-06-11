Recipe: American Flag Taco Dip

June is the time for Wisconsinites to come together and share their pride for America’s Dairyland; a title so rightly deserved for the state that leads in dairy heritage, innovation and awards. Wisconsin dairy farm breakfasts are a tradition nearly 50 years in the making.

Each event during National Dairy Month is unique, but there is one thing you can count on – the chance to learn about the positive impact and important role farmers play in their community.

Reasons to Celebrate:

• Wisconsin is home to 25 percent of the nation’s total dairy farms and 95 percent of Wisconsin’s dairy farms are family owned.

• Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin invite you to take a moment during National Dairy Month to celebrate all the great things our signature industry brings to our state. Wisconsin’s dairy industry contributes more than $43.4 billion to the state's economy. In fact, dairy farms contribute to Wisconsin’s bottom line at a rate of $80,000 per minute!

• In celebration of National Dairy Month, upwards of 70 dairy farm families are hosting one-of-a-kind events to give us an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the places, the people, the equipment and, of course, the cows that make Wisconsin America’s Dairyland.

• There will be entertainment for young and old alike and don’t forget that dairy delicious, farm-fresh breakfast. A complete list of dairy breakfasts and activities can be found at: https://hooraywisconsindairy.com/farm-breakfasts/

You can celebrate National Dairy Month all month long by:

• Tuning in to the official June Dairy Month Spotify playlist

• Watching the “I’m a Wisconsin Dairy Farmer” short video series on YouTube or catching them before movies at Marcus Theatres and pre-game at The Milwaukee Brewers baseball games

• Sharing access to high quality nutrition, including milk, with kids this summer by donating at giveagallon.com for the Great American Milk Drive

• Purchasing Wisconsin dairy products with the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ and Proudly Wisconsin Dairy™ badges to make your favorite recipes at home – try this one!

American Flag Taco Dip:

Simple and loaded with flavor, this crowd pleaser is sure to be the star of ever gathering. Four delicious dairy products bring flavor, color and texture to this spin on the classic dish.

Check out the video/recipe here: https://bit.ly/2MAlIfp

