Recall election underway in Merrill

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Merrill where five incumbent city council members are facing a recall.

In March a group of community members gathered enough signatures and filed paperwork to recall District 1 alderman Paul Russell, District 5 alderman John Van Lieshout, District 6 alderman David Sukow, District 7 alderman and council president Rob Norton, and District 8 alderman Tim Meehean.

The statements filed by the group at city hall cite several reasons for the recall, including; mismanagement, misinformation, possible illegal activity, and violations of open meeting laws.

In District 1 Becky Meyer is challenging Paul Russell. In District 5 Shannon Collins is challenging John Van Lieshout. There is no challenger in District 6, but a write-in could defeat incumbent David Sukow. In District 7 Eric Dayton is challenging Rob Norton and in District 8 Steve Sabatke is challenging Tim Meehean.

District 1 and District 8 voters will vote at the Lincoln County Service Center at 801 North Sales Street. District 5 voters will vote at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex at 1100 Marc Drive. District 6 and District 7 voters will vote at city hall located at 1004 E 1st Street.

The polls will close at 8 p.m. According to city clerk Bill Heideman results will be posted on the Merrill city website and the Merrill city Facebook page.

The winner in each district will keep the seat until all city council seats are up for re-election in April 2020.

