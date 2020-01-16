Rasmussen College to become Rasmussen University

Rasmussen College announced Thursday plans to become Rasmussen University beginning in October.

“Becoming Rasmussen University is our institution’s next step toward an even more vibrant future,” stated Rasmussen College president Dr. Trenda Boyum-Breen. “It illustrates our unwavering commitment both to our communities and employers and to the innovative educational practices we create for students to thrive in today’s world.”

According to a news release, students will experience limited changes due to the transition. They will not need to re-apply or re-enroll in the University. Students enrolled and graduating after October 2020 will receive their diplomas and transcripts from Rasmussen University.

The change was voted on and approved by the Rasmussen College Board of Directors in August 2019.

