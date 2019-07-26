Rare "microburst" causes damage at Big Eau Pleine County Park

From a bird's eye view, the Big Eau Pleine County Park looks as one would think it should, but when you get to the forest floor, it's another story.

A rare microburst, so small it wasn't even picked up by expert radars, ripped through the park Tuesday night, leaving a good amount of damage with its tracks.

Peter Hoover was near the disc golf course at the park, one of the hardest hit areas, when the weather moved in.

"It hailed hard for like four minutes, stopped, and I dared to say 'at least it wasn't windy'" said Hoover. "I was wrong. We heard trees popping, and leaning and more popping. Then we saw the damage."

Nearly 200 trees down throughout the park. Luckily, no one was hurt, but first responders did arrive on scene after a 911 call from a camper who was trapped within their campsite by a fallen tree.

Andy Sims is the operations manager for the Wausau Marathon County Parks Department. He says that wile clean up efforts have made good progress, there's still work to be done.

"We're getting there" said Sims. "We had several crews down there Wednesday, more yesterday, and we have crews there today. We will be back next week."