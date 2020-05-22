Rapids shifts fireworks to Labor Day, announces openings for pools and parks

Wisconsin Rapids announced Friday they’ll postpone the 4th of July fireworks celebration until Labor Day.

In a news release, Wisconsin Rapids Mayor, Shane Blaser stated “To mitigate risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Fourth of July fireworks festival will be celebrated Labor Day weekend – honoring both Independence Day and Labor Day with a fireworks event on Sept. 5.”

Blaser also announce the reopening of several public places and facilities.

He said parks, including playgrounds, are open immediately, with park facilities opening by the middle of next week. Park shelters are available for private use beginning June 5 and shelter rentals made previously will be honored.

All departments at City Hall will open to the public June 1.

The release explained most public “mass gathering events” in city parks and public spaces will be restricted until July 1. That includes all youth athletic events.

He stated adult softball leagues may begin June 1 .

The Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo will open as soon as animals are ready to be moved back into the facility.

The Regional Aquatics Center, Mead Field Splash Pad and Skate Park are tentatively scheduled to open on June 29.

