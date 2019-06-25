Rapids boy races BMX bikes as part of special wish

There's a good chance an Augusta boy was sleeping pretty soundly Tuesday night.

He spent the day on the BMX track.

The Kids Wish Network gave 7-year-old Kolban Nye a day at Central Wisconsin BMX in Wisconsin Rapids.

He has a life threatening autoimmune disease and Type 1 diabetes. But, he loves BMX biking.

Thanks to the the Wisconsin Rapids charity, Kolban got all the gear and some lessons on the sport.

"He is having a blast, something that he probably would have never been able to do and I know it's something that he'll always remember," Kayla Doro, Kolden's mom said.