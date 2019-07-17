Ramp Up Marathon County gifts wheel chair ramp in Eland

A lucky homeowner in Eland will receive a brand new wheel chair ramp on Wednesday as the Ramp Up Marathon County volunteers finish the installation.

The volunteers worked for three days on the project, first pre-building the ramp back at the habitat for humanity in Weston. Ray Nowaczyk, the project organizer for Ramp up Marathon County said on Tuesday the team moved out to a home in eland to install the ramp to the recipient’s house.

"We were very fortunate yesterday in that we had a large crew and got what we thought was going to be a day and half's work done in a day. So we got out here a day early, and this will take us two days to finish this out here now,” Nowaczyk explained.

The ramp recipients are selected through an application process through the Aging and Disability Resource Center and Midstate Independent Living Choices Cooperation. Throughout the last five years, ramp up Marathon County has striven to provide wheel chair ramps to low-income community member to help them get in and out of their houses a little easier. Nowaczyk said that while gifting the ramp is always rewarding, his favorite part is building it with all the volunteers.

"This camaraderie of the group. We just have a good time doing it. Everybody has a certain amount of skills. They’re not all skilled carpenters but they have skills enough to get by and help up with everything,” Nowaczyk said.

The organization is made up of 20 volunteers. A group of six to eight people usually work on each ramp project. This is the fifth ramp that has been gifted this year.

Ramps are free to recipients and are funded by various community groups.