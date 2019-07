Outagamie County deputies are on the lookout for a ram on the lam.

Deputies responded to a call of a ram running loose on Mayflower Road in Ellington at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say they briefly cornered him, but the ram dodged them. He had some pickup and was last seen running west.

The sheriff's office wants to hear from you if you see the ram or might know who it belongs to.