Rainy, warm weather is creating issues for pumpkins

All the rain is putting a damper on fall activities and it's even creating some issues for farmers trying to get pumpkins ready for the picking.

"Weather has been a little bit tough on us but we work with what we get. When it is not raining we pick a whole bunch and try to keep them in a dry spot," explained Jake Feltz of Feltz Family Farms and Dairy Store.

Feltz says all this rain helps if you have sandy soil but for the other fields it can make growing pumpkins difficult. "They're a little better when they're dry but now in fall you want dry and cool or else they start to rot," said Feltz.

Despite the conditions they managed to grow about 2,500 pumpkins that are ready to be picked. If you are looking for a perfect pumpkin Feltz says look for a deep orange colored pumpkin that has a very large green stem.

They've got some big plans for next year. "Every year we will keep adding. We tried to grow some huge ones like 250 pound pumpkins but those didn't turn out. So next year we will hopefully have massive pumpkins to show off," said Feltz.

This coming weekend Feltz Family Farms and Dairy Store will hold a fall fest on October 5 and 6. They also have a Culver's corn maze open all month long.