Rainbow Pride Flag to fly at State Capitol Building

A Rainbow Pride Flag will fly at the State Capitol Building in Madison for the month of June.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flag be flown over the East Wing of the capitol through June 30.

The flag order is to recognize June as Pride Month.

"June is recognized as Pride Month throughout Wisconsin and

around the world, and during this month, Wisconsin celebrates the LGBTQ leaders who have taken on hard-fought battles throughout our state's history, demanding visibility, combating social stigma, and exemplifying remarkable resiliency," reads the governor's order.

The order authorizes other state buildings to fly the Pride Flag during the month of June.

Evers issued Pride Flag order in 2019.