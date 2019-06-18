Rainbow Pride Flag flies over Wausau DMV for the first time in history

The Department of Transportation in Wausau raised the Rainbow Pride Flag over the DMV for the first time in history on Tuesday. This comes after Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order allowing state departments to fly the flag if they choose too.

“When I first saw the flag I had to remind myself why it was up and then I remembered its June,” said Rebecca Pein as she entered the DMV. “Religiously I can see how people may disagree, but I feel we should love and respect one another regardless.”

Any state building that has a state-owned flag pole could fly the Rainbow Pride Flag in recognition of Pride month. The Department of Transportation provided flags to their facilities in hopes of sending a clear message that Wisconsin is a welcoming place to live. Most people seeing the flag for the first time weren’t bothered.

“I have nothing against people who don’t believe in this but that’s your own belief. It’s nice to respect people for their belief and work together as a community," said Linhda Chandavong. "People who are a part of the LGBTQ community will feel accepted."

It’s unclear how long the Rainbow Pride Flag at the Wausau DMV will fly in Rib Mountain. Those who did not agree with the decision decided not to provide a comment with NewsChannel 7.

The Rainbow Pride Flag flown at the Wisconsin State Capitol will remain up until the end of the month.