Rafters agree to transfer ownership to Plover brothers, owners of Furniture & ApplianceMart

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have agreed in principal to transfer ownership of the Northwoods League team to Joe and Vince Fonti of Plover.

The transfer is expected to be completed in February, pending approval, and the Wisconsin Rapids City Council approving a lease extension for Witter Field.

The Fonti brothers are the principles of Jo-Vin Baseball, LLC, which is the entity that will acquire the team. They're also majority owners, along with their brother Bill, of Furniture & ApplianceMart and a majority of the Ashley HomeStores in Wisconsin.

“We are excited to continue the tremendous baseball tradition in Wisconsin Rapids and to maintain and build upon the Rafters motto ‘where our community comes together," said Joe Fonti in a press release.

G.M. Andy Francis, has come to terms on a two-year agreement to continue in his role overseeing the day-to-day management of the team. Team President and Rafters co-founder, Vern Stenman, will continue in an advisory role with the club for the next two seasons as well.