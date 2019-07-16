Radiator fluid leads police to Marshfield hit-and-run suspect

Police had no trouble catching a hit-and-run suspect last week after they said a trail of radiator fluid lead them to him.

Police records shows Craig Michaelis, 49, was issued citations for hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated following the July 11 incident.

Police say around 1 a.m. early that morning, an SUV east on McMillan near Central Avenue left the road and struck a traffic light. The light was sheared off at the base and fell onto the street, blocking traffic. Police said the driver then left the scene, but the front license was left behind.

Police followed a trail of radiator fluid down McMillan Street.

Michaelis was later arrested.

Police said the damage totaled nearly $12,000.

