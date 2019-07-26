RacingForBrian decals to benefit lineman critically injured in storm

Typically, people think of "first responders" as police or firefighters. But when storms knock out power for days at a time, like the ones that blew through Wisconsin in mid-July, linemen also put their lives at risk.

Soon after the storms swept through, Solarus lineman Brian Ortner was clearing debris when he was hit in the back by a swinging tree limb. Now permanently without feeling from his chest down, Brian's family set up a GoFundMe.com page to off-set the medical costs.

"My brother is one of the hardest working people that I know." said Theresa Ortner, Brian's sister. "He's a supporter of his wife and his two children."

For some people in Wisconsin Rapids it took a full week to get power back online. But even in the dark, the power of the internet is still strong. In five days, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $98,000 dollars.

The team at Brooks and Thiel Motorsports didn't know the Ortner family before hearing about Brian's plight via Facebook. Each year, the team raises money for a worthy cause. They reached out to the ortner family with an idea, a fundraiser for Brian at Saturday night's Detjens Memorial race at the State Park Speedway in Wausau.

"I live in Amherst so we saw the brunt of the storms, and we knew what was going on," said Wyatt Brooks, another driver with Brooks and Thiel Motorsports

"With [Brian] being from around the area, where our shop is and where we're from, we're just trying to give back to the community as much as possible," said Jordan Thiel, a racecar driver with Brooks and Thiel Motorsports.

In less than a week, the team spread the word, printed decals, shirts and the hood of their number 25 car, driven by Brooks Saturday night. Despite the competitive nature of the race, other drivers in the tight-knit racing community also pitched in to help.

"The [crewmembers] walked around with stickers when we got here and every single driver purchased one as well," said Thiel.

"It gives me goosebumps," said Ortner. "Walking through the pits earlier was very emotional and seeing all the decals there."

The #RacingForBrian decals are still availble for $10-dollars each at First Weber Inc. in Stevens Point and Club Forest Bar in Plover or via Brooks and Thiel Motorsports.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Ortner family, who plan to move to Denver for Brian’s care, according to an update on GoFundMe.