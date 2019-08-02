'Racing for Brian' benefit for paralyzed Wisconsin Rapids lineman

As Brooks and Thiel Motorsport drivers Wyatt Brooks and Jordan Theil took to the track for night two of their 'Racing for Brian' cause, they had a lot of support.

"When we need to, we can come together," said Cody Smiley, owner of Golden Sands Speedway.

Fans, crew members, race officials, concession workers, all wearing their Wisconsin Proud' t-shirts to support the Wisconsin lineman injured while cleaning up storm damage in Wisconsin Rapids.

"When we found about Brian, and the Brooks and Thiel team were organizing this, we wanted to do our part as much as we could," Smiley said. "It was a no-brainer for me."

Smiley purchased t-shirts for all track employees to help support the cause.

Ortners sister, Theresa, says the family is humbled by the support.

"It's phenomenal, along with everybody else purchasing decals. Ordering the shirts is unbelievable," said Ortner's sister, Theresa Ortner.

Not only can fans support Brian at the race track tonight, but also on Sunday at a benefit planned by the Brooks and Theil Motorsports team.

"There's a benefit for him on Sunday from 12-4 at Club Forrest in Plover," said Mara Daniels.

Mara Daniels is a family friend of the Ortners. While selling stickers, she's also encouraging fans to attend the benefit.

"There's going to be 50/50, music lots of fun. Just a good benefit for him because that's what he deserves."

So far the 'Racing for Brian' fundraiser has earned $4,000. The team hopes to reach $5,000 after Sunday's benefit.