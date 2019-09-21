Racers battle in Wisconsin Grand Prix Powerboat Racing qualifiers

The first day of the Wisconsin Grand Prix powerboat North American Championship kicked off Saturday, as racers whizzed by the crowd at Bluegill Bay Park in the qualifying rounds.

The third annual racing event features 35 boats in 3 different classes. It's put on by the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Sports Authority.

"So there is a series that they've been racing, this is about their eighth stop. They've got one more stop in November that they'll be doing, so they've been racing all season long. They started in June in Knoxville and they've been racing all over the place. Michigan, Ohio, and then they'll end up in Florida," said race promoter Scott Liegl.

Some of tomorrow's winners will claim the Grand Prix title.

Sunday's racing is free and open to the public, and racing starts at noon.