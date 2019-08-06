Race to benefit paralyzed lineman raises $9,000

A benefit held Aug. 2 at Golden Sands Speedway to raise money for a lineman injured while clearing storm debris has raised $9,000.

Brooks & Thiel Motorsports announced #RacingForBrian donations came from decals, t-shirts, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle, a hood auction and personal donations.

Brian Ortner's wife, Amy said he was clearing debris off of telephone lines when the limb swung and hit him in the back. She said he has no feeling from the chest down, and that will not change.

The Ortners left for treatment in Denver on Aug. 1. They will remain in Denver for two months.