Race team selling decals to benefit lineman critically injured in storm

A race team is selling vehicle decals to benefit a lineman now paralyzed following storm clean-up.

Brian Ortner's wife wrote on their Gofundme page he was clearing debris off of telephone lines in Wisconsin Rapids when the limb swung and hit him in the back. She said he now has no feeling from the chest down.

Brooks & Thiel Motorsports is selling #RacingForBrian decals for $10 each. All proceeds will benefit the Ortner family.

Organizers say the race team picks a cause to raise money for. They heard about Brian’s accident and choose to support him.

The decals can be purchased at First Weber Inc in Stevens Point, Club Forest Bar, and Solarus in Wisconsin Rapids. They can also be purchased Saturday at the Larry Detjens Memorial Race at State Park Speedway.

The family plans to move to Denver for Brian’s care, according to an update on Gofundme.

