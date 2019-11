According to the 511 Map, roads throughout north central Wisconsin are deteriorating as snow continues to fall.

Highways 51, 29 and 10 have slippery stretches. Highway 29 and I-94 are snow covered. So far, it's good winter driving north of Merrill.

With the Thanksgiving holiday just two days away, remember to take it slow and plan ahead. Ready Wisconsin says pack an emergency kit with food, warm clothes and blankets.