UPDATE: No injuries reported following rollover crash on Schofield Avenue

No one was injured following a two-vehicle rollover crash on Schofield Avenue.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

An officer with the Everest Metro Police Department said an SUV pulled out from Eau Claire Boulevard and was struck by a van heading south on Schofield Avenue.

One person was in the SUV and two people were in the van. No one was transported from the scene.

A detour was in place following the crash. The road is expected to reopen around 3 p.m.