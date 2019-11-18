Tractor vs. milk truck crash under investigation

A portion of County Road C, west of Knowlton, was shut down because of a tractor versus milk truck crash. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection with Smokey Hill Road.

Stratford Fire told our reporter at the scene two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Stratford, Mosinee and Marshfield Fire Departments were all at the scene, along with the Marathon County Highway Department's emergency response vehicle.

