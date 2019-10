The Riverside Fire Department is responding to the report of a possible structure fire on Fullmer Street in Schofield. The street is a dead-end off of Grand Avenue.

Dispatch reports state smoke is coming from a garage. The fire was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Crews from SAFER, Wausau, Ringle, Mosinee, Kronenwetter, and the Salvation Army have been requested to respond.

This is a developing story