UPDATE: 2 injured, portion of Hwy 29 closed due to crash

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department said two people were injured following an SUV vs. semi crash Friday afternoon

The crash happened on Highway 29 at Hilldale Drive in the town of Wein, near Edgar. The crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.

As of 1:30 p.m. State Hwy 29 eastbound has been closed at County Highway M. Eastbound State Hwy 29 traffic is being diverted southbound on County Highway M to County Highway N, then eastbound on County Highway N to County Highway S, then northbound on County Highway S to State Highway 29.

The cause remains under investigation.