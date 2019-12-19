RIGHT NOW: Multiple crews battle fire at Auburndale cheese company

Right now, crews from multiple departments are battling a fire at Wiskerchen Cheese, Inc. in Auburndale.

The Hewitt fire chief tells NewsChannel 7, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on scene, there were flames coming from the roof. The fire was under control in about 15 to 20 minutes. The chief says right now they're checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vesper, Arpin, Hewitt and Auburndale fire departments are all there.

County Road H will be closed for about the next hour and a half.

