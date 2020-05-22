REPORT: Packers to reopen facility on Tuesday

Updated: Fri 2:33 PM, May 22, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -- According to ESPN, Lambeau Field will reopen on Tuesday in accordance with NFL rules and health officials.

There will be no more than 75 people in the facility at one time. No coaches and no players are allowed back in the building. The Pro Shop will not be opened, as well.

 