REPORT: Packers to reopen facility on Tuesday

According to ESPN, Lambeau Field will reopen on Tuesday in accordance with NFL rules and health officials.

There will be no more than 75 people in the facility at one time. No coaches and no players are allowed back in the building. The Pro Shop will not be opened, as well.

The Packers will re-open their facility to no more than 75 employees — no coaches or players — on May 26, a team spokesperson said. It will be done in accordance with NFL guidelines and health officials. The team is still developing plans to re-open the... https://t.co/xjyDgizpuL — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 22, 2020