Packers place TE Jace Sternberger on IR

The Packers are placing tight end Jace Sternberger on the injured reserve.

The 23-year-old caught his first touchdown pass in the preseason against the Chiefs on Thursday. Unfortunately, Sternberger would to injure his ankle later in that game.

Sternberger was seen with a walking boot throughout this week.

The third-round draft pick will be eligible to play after Week 8.

The tight end position has been dealt a few blows before the season starts. Jimmy Graham is playing with a busted up pinky, so Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan will be leaned upon in the season opener.