REPORTS: Dallas Cowboys hire former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach in former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, sources tell ESPN.

McCarthy will be the ninth coach in the history of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys parted ways with head coach Jason Garrett after a disappointing season in which Dallas missed the playoffs.

McCarthy won the 2010 Super Bowl with the Packers. He was let go after the Packers missed the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

McCarthy's record as Packers head coach was 125-77-2.

McCarthy wanted to go to a place where he didn't have to answer all the questions for the owner/GM like he did in Green Bay. He's certainly getting that with Jerry Jones. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 6, 2020

New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. “Once you stay at Jerrry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020